Parole denied for ex-cop who pleaded guilty to double murder

State corrections officials have denied parole to a former Alabama police officer convicted in a high-profile double-shooting.
Al.com reports 47-year-old Jeff Kelley McCord pleaded guilty in 2003 to the Hoover murders of Alan and Terra Bates. McCord's then-wife, Jessica Bates McCord, was also convicted in the shooting deaths of her ex-husband and his new wife.
Jeff McCord received two life terms with parole eligibility. His first hearing, which ended in parole not being granted, was Wednesday.
The McCords killed the Bateses amid a child visitation battle between Jessica McCord and Alan Bates, who shared two daughters. The Bateses were found Feb. 16, 2002 in Georgia in the trunk of a car. Both bodies had gunshot wounds.
Jeff McCord isn't eligible to go before the parole board again until 2022.
