N Carolina legislature close to completing annual meeting

The North Carolina General Assembly attempted Thursday to wrap up the year's regular work session, with behind-the-scenes negotiations between House and Senate Republicans over the environment, energy and elections delaying their exit.
Top House and Senate leaders said they were hopeful they could adjourn the 5½-month session late Thursday or early Friday, but not before reaching compromises between competing versions of several pieces of legislation.
It appeared many deadlocks that surfaced earlier in the week would not get resolved immediately. GOP legislators apparently will have more time to find agreement — they've unveiled a schedule that will bring them back to Raleigh in early August to consider a lot of pending legislation and any vetoes from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. They will also come back after that to begin redrawing electoral districts, some of which will be mandated by a federal court order.
"Everybody wants their bill to pass at the end of session. Some will, some just won't," House Speaker Tim Moore told reporters Thursday night. "If we don't tonight, we're back in August, we're back in September. So it's not that big of a deal."
House Republicans also weighed whether to debate and vote on measures favored by the conservative wing of their caucus. One measure calling for a convention to consider amendments to the U.S. Constitution narrowly failed.
And the chamber won't consider a resolution to create a special committee to investigate Democratic Secretary of State Elaine Marshall, who is accused of allowing hundreds of non-U.S. citizens to become notaries. Marshall said she's done nothing wrong.
By Thursday night, more than a dozen pieces of legislation had yet to emerge from their negotiating committees.
"I'm sure there will be presents under our tree from the other side of the building," Senate leader Phil Berger said before his chamber went into recess for more private talks with House colleagues.
One of the key fights remaining is whether a 3½-year moratorium on wind energy facilities the Senate wants should remain within the House's carefully crafted overhaul of rules that have contributed to renewable energy's growth.
The two chambers also are trying to agree whether hunting with firearms should be allowed on Sunday mornings. House and Senate Republicans worked through differences in their version of at least three environmental laws, including one that would repeal a plastic bag ban on the Outer Banks. And legislators are trying to determine how much to lower extremely high thresholds for new political parties and unaffiliated candidates to get on the ballot.
The two chambers worked Wednesday until midnight debating bills, and ended up sending more than two dozen additional bills to Cooper's desk.
The session, which began in early January, has been marked by bitter relations between the GOP-controlled legislature and the new governor. Cooper, the former attorney general, has fought Republican leaders at nearly every turn, going to court to block legislation that have eroded his powers.
Results have been mixed for Cooper in court. But thanks to the rulings of a three-judge panel, Republicans were able to carry out a new law they passed two weeks before he took office that subjected his Cabinet secretaries to Senate confirmation. All eight of Cooper's secretaries were confirmed unanimously this year.
Cooper has issued five vetoes during the session. But Republicans vetoed all of them, including one this week on the two-year state budget bill, which largely takes effect Saturday. The budget directed spending reductions in Cooper's office and his successor as attorney general, Democrat Josh Stein.
Cooper and Republican leaders did agree in late March to approve a partial repeal of House Bill 2, which limited non-discrimination protections for LGBT people and directed which public bathrooms transgender people could use.
