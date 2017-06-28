Ohio Senate unanimously passes 'Judy's Law'

Legislation inspired by a woman set on fire by her ex-boyfriend has unanimously passed the Ohio Senate the day after her death.
Named "Judy's Law," the bill would require six additional years in prison for crimes that permanently main or disfigure victims.
The Senate passed the bill Wednesday after a moment of silence for 33-year-old Judy Malinowski. The bill heads to Republican Gov. John Kasich for his signature.
Malinowski died Tuesday after being hospitalized for nearly two years after Michael Slager doused her in gasoline and set her on fire in August 2015.
Slager had been sentenced to the maximum of 11 years in prison after being convicted of charges that include aggravated arson and felonious assault.
Prosecutors say they plan to file murder charges against Slager following Malinowski's death.
