Man shot in abdomen by officer in northern Wyoming ID'd

Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot by an officer in northern Wyoming.
The Northern Wyoming Daily News in Worland reports https://goo.gl/b2AyJd 32-year-old Joel Moreno was shot in the abdomen Sunday after he allegedly knocked an officer unconscious with a baseball bat. Another officer shot and critically injured Moreno, whose condition has since been upgraded to fair.
Washakie County Attorney John Worrall says his office is considering charging Moreno with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer.
The officers had entered a home in Worland on a report of a disturbance.
