National Politics

June 28, 2017 8:26 PM

Man shot in abdomen by officer in northern Wyoming ID'd

The Associated Press
WORLAND, Wyo.

Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot by an officer in northern Wyoming.

The Northern Wyoming Daily News in Worland reports https://goo.gl/b2AyJd 32-year-old Joel Moreno was shot in the abdomen Sunday after he allegedly knocked an officer unconscious with a baseball bat. Another officer shot and critically injured Moreno, whose condition has since been upgraded to fair.

Washakie County Attorney John Worrall says his office is considering charging Moreno with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer.

The officers had entered a home in Worland on a report of a disturbance.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Woman fights for her life after being pulled from the Stanislaus River in Knights Ferry 1:59

Woman fights for her life after being pulled from the Stanislaus River in Knights Ferry
Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument 1:04

Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos