June 28, 2017 5:33 AM

Judge orders robbery trial for Missouri sheriff

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, Mo.

A judge has dismissed an assault charge against a southeastern Missouri sheriff being investigated in the death of a Tennessee inmate but ordered him tried on a robbery count.

The Southeast Missourian of Cape Girardeau (http://bit.ly/2s1FGks ) reports Associate Judge Gary Kamp's ruling followed a preliminary hearing Tuesday involving Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson.

Hutcheson is charged with seven felony forgery counts, seven misdemeanor tampering counts and a misdemeanor count of notary misconduct.

Kamp cleared Hutcheson of charges that he assaulted a 77-year-old woman in March by handcuffing her so hard that she suffered a heart attack.

Kamp last week denied a request to revoke Hutcheson's bond.

State prosecutors allege Hutcheson was involved in a May 5 jail altercation leading to the death of 28-year-old inmate Tory Sanders, of Nashville.

