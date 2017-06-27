National Politics

June 27, 2017 9:55 AM

New life sentence for inmate on Texas death row for 25 years

The Associated Press
HOUSTON

A man condemned nearly 25 years ago for abducting and killing a Houston bank teller is being spared from execution as a judge reduced his sentence to life in prison after prosecutors and his attorneys agreed his mental impairment should keep him from being put to death.

Forty-four-year-old Robert James Campbell was resentenced Tuesday by a state judge in Harris County..

Campbell was 18 in January 1991 when authorities say he abducted 20-year-old Alexandra Rendon from a gas station, then raped and fatally shot her.

In 2014, he was within three hours of execution when the punishment was stopped so claims of mental impairment could be investigated. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled people with mental impairment are ineligible for execution.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
With nighttime vision, CHP rescues stranded hikers, lost dog in Placer 1:06

With nighttime vision, CHP rescues stranded hikers, lost dog in Placer
This is how beautiful Shasta Lake and Northern California are right now 2:58

This is how beautiful Shasta Lake and Northern California are right now

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos