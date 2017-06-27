New life sentence for inmate on Texas death row for 25 years

A man condemned nearly 25 years ago for abducting and killing a Houston bank teller is being spared from execution as a judge reduced his sentence to life in prison after prosecutors and his attorneys agreed his mental impairment should keep him from being put to death.
Forty-four-year-old Robert James Campbell was resentenced Tuesday by a state judge in Harris County..
Campbell was 18 in January 1991 when authorities say he abducted 20-year-old Alexandra Rendon from a gas station, then raped and fatally shot her.
In 2014, he was within three hours of execution when the punishment was stopped so claims of mental impairment could be investigated. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled people with mental impairment are ineligible for execution.
