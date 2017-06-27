Cuomo calls lawmakers back to Albany for NYC schools issue

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling New York lawmakers back to Albany Wednesday to extend Mayor Bill de Blasio's control of New York City schools.
The 15-year-old policy giving the mayor oversight of city schools expires Friday if lawmakers don't agree to renew it.
The Democratic governor formally issued a proclamation Tuesday morning that orders lawmakers back into session.
The Legislature and Cuomo didn't reach agreement on mayoral control before the regular legislative session ended last week, threatening to undermine governance of the nation's largest school system.
Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie's spokesman says lawmakers will review whatever proposed extension the governor proposes.
Republicans want to link the extension to help for charter schools. Democrats oppose that idea and have tied mayoral control to the renewal of upstate sales taxes.
Comments