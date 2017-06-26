National Politics

June 26, 2017 11:21 PM

Health profession groups oppose painkiller database bill

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Several health profession groups have come out in opposition of a Rhode Island bill that would allow law enforcement access to an electronic database of prescription painkillers.

The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2sLB2Ke ) the Senate is scheduled to vote Tuesday on the amended bill removing the requirement that law enforcement officials have to obtain a search warrant to access the statewide database.

The database allows health officials to track prescribing patterns for various opioids, such as Vicodin and OxyContin, stimulants and sedatives.

The Rhode Island Medical Society and other groups say the bill compromises patient confidentiality and the database is "a tool for health care, not law enforcement."

The attorney general's office says the bill would allow law enforcement access to information for criminal investigations into "pill mills and drug diversion."

