Jersey shore city to offer parking directly on the beach

Officials in the city of Wildwood on the Jersey shore have approved an ordinance to allow four-wheel drive vehicles to park directly on the sands of the beach.
The new beach parking lot will be located next to the Wildwood Convention Center and a local pier. NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2sgCEbs ) the lot will cost $10 for daily use, and $20 for special event parking.
City Commissioner Pete Byron says the decision is based on other beach communities that have allowed beach parking. Byron says beach parking in Brigantine, an island city on the New Jersey coastline, has generated more than $600,000 in 2014. The city has offered beach parking since 2007.
Byron says other beach communities have also seen increases in revenue.
