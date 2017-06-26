National Politics

June 26, 2017 8:15 PM

Northern Wyoming officer shoots, critically wounds suspect

The Associated Press
BILLINGS, Mont.

A county attorney in rural northern Wyoming says an officer shot and critically injured a man during a disturbance.

Washakie County Attorney John Worrall says officers with the sheriff's office and the Worland Police Department entered a home late Sunday night and encountered a man with a baseball bat. One of the officers was knocked unconscious, and the other shot the man in the abdomen as he approached.

The Billings Gazette in Montana reports https://goo.gl/geYfxW both officers were treated at a local medical center, and the suspect was flown to Billings in critical condition. His name has not been released.

