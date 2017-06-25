National Politics

June 25, 2017 12:57 PM

Police pursuit ends with gunfire and suspect killed

The Associated Press
FLORENCE, Ore.

Highway 126 outside Florence, Oregon, has re-opened after police were involved in the pursuit of a suspect and exchanged gunfire.

KVAL-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2sbvm90 ) that the pursuit began Saturday night.

The Lane County Sheriff's Office said its deputies, the Florence police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office were involved in a pursuit with a suspect.

It was not immediately known what sparked the chase.

Officials say at some point, the suspect fired shots at deputies. They returned fire and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office says several officers were injured, but it wasn't related to the gunfire.

The Lane County Interagency Deadly Force Investigation Team arrived at the scene at 7:20 p.m. The road re-opened at 4 a.m. Sunday.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Vehicle Accident on Northbound Hwy 99 At Keyes Rd 0:30

Vehicle Accident on Northbound Hwy 99 At Keyes Rd
Search at Modesto Reservoir 0:32

Search at Modesto Reservoir

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos