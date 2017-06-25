National Politics

June 25, 2017 11:24 AM

Mayor: Seattle Pride Parade celebrates unity

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

As temperatures began to rise, hundreds of men, women and children carrying rainbow flags hit the streets in the 43th annual Seattle Pride Parade on Sunday.

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray said on Twitter that the city is celebrating unity and a strong community.

A few protesters carrying signs with bible verses and "you are a great sinner" disrupted the pre-parade celebration but police kept things moving.

Once the parade got going, people danced, sang and cheered as marching bands and other groups moved slowing down the parade route.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Vehicle Accident on Northbound Hwy 99 At Keyes Rd 0:30

Vehicle Accident on Northbound Hwy 99 At Keyes Rd
Search at Modesto Reservoir 0:32

Search at Modesto Reservoir

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos