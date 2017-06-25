National Politics

June 25, 2017 8:27 AM

Malloy names 2 to state Board of Pardons and Paroles

The Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has nominated two Connecticut residents to fill vacancies on the state Board of Pardons and Paroles.

The Democratic governor announced Friday that he's naming Stephen Dargan, of West Haven, and Nancy Turner, of Groton, to the board.

Dargan has served as a longtime state representative in the Connecticut General Assembly. As a lawmaker, he was the House Chairman of the Public Safety and Security Committee. The committee dealt with matters relating to state police, municipal police training, fire marshals and homeland security.

Turner currently works at Advanced Behavioral Health, Inc., where she is responsible for facilitating collaboration among state agencies, healthcare providers and nonprofit partners around meeting the needs of substance-exposed infants and their families.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Vehicle Accident on Northbound Hwy 99 At Keyes Rd 0:30

Vehicle Accident on Northbound Hwy 99 At Keyes Rd
Search at Modesto Reservoir 0:32

Search at Modesto Reservoir

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos