AP analysis finds partisan map-making advantage in Ohio

FILE – In this March 6, 2012, file photo, U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich, D-Ohio, left, with his wife Elizabeth Kucinich, right, addresses supporters on primary election night at Rubin's Restaurant and Deli in Cleveland. A political mapmaking process controlled by Ohio Republicans resulted in the party winning nearly two more U.S. House seats and five more Ohio House seats in the last election than would have been expected in neutral circumstances, according to an analysis by The Associated Press. Kucinich, who saw his Cleveland district eliminated after the 2010 Census, said there's "no question" districts are unfair, though he holds both parties culpable. Amy Sancetta, File AP Photo