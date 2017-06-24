National Politics

June 24, 2017 5:28 AM

Group becomes citizens as group protests immigrant arrests

The Associated Press
BURLINGTON, Vt.

More than a dozen people from 13 countries have become citizens at a ceremony in Burlington, Vermont, while dozens at the capital protested the arrest of two Vermont dairy workers.

U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford assured the new citizens at a naturalization ceremony Friday that their constitutional rights to live and worship freely are "not empty promises."

The ceremony was held at the historic Ethan Allen Homestead in Burlington.

In Montpelier, meanwhile, a demonstration was held to show support for two dairy farm workers who are the latest to be detained in an immigration crackdown. The group called for immigration reform and support for the state's immigrant community.

