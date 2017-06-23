Woman's convictions upheld in arson that killed 3 children

The Colorado Supreme Court has upheld the murder convictions of a woman who let her three children burn to death in the hopes of cashing in on insurance payoffs.
The Colorado Springs Gazette reports https://goo.gl/3pY1sV the high court handed down its decision Monday involving the case of Deborah Nicholls. She was convicted in 2008, about five years after the blaze killed 3-year-old Sierra, 5-year-old Sophia and 11-year-old Jay Nicholls.
Nicholls requested a new trial and argued that her ex-husband's former cellmate, who listened as he detailed the couple's involvement in the deaths, shouldn't have been allowed to testify.
The cellmate said Timothy Nicholls acknowledged covering furniture with a flammable solvent. The father then coaxed the kids onto the furniture with snacks so they would get the liquid on their pajamas before he ignited the blaze.
