National Politics

June 23, 2017 8:12 AM

Idaho county passes Emergency Declaration ahead of eclipse

The Associated Press
NAMPA, Idaho

Washington County Commissioners have passed an Emergency Declaration ahead of the August 21 solar eclipse.

KIVI-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2sJDob6 ) the county near the Oregon border is expected to get tens of thousands of visitors eager to witness the first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse seen in the U.S. in nearly a century.

A county disaster services spokesman says the commissioners passed the declaration Monday so they could ask the state for assistance in case more resources are need.

The declaration states that the solar eclipse may cause risk to public safety, financial damage, excess cost for labor, clean up and property damage in Washington County.

It will be in effect until the end of August.

