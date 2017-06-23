Stage 4 cancer doesn't stop senator from fighting for Hawaii

The next step in Sen. Mazie Hirono's battle with stage four kidney cancer is to undergo surgery to remove a rib where a second tumor has been found.
KITV-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2rZ7Pgb ) Hirono had one of her kidneys removed last month. Her cancer was found during a routine physical on an x-ray. She went in for the physical in preparation for eye surgery.
The last time this 69-year-old senator from Hawaii was in the hospital was 52 years ago. She says looking back, she had signs that something wasn't right in her abdomen. But Hirono is just happy the physical caught the cancer.
She plans to make a full recovery and run for re-election.
Hirono's top priorities right now are immigration reform and health care.
