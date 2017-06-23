National Politics

June 23, 2017 1:24 AM

New commander for 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

The Associated Press
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.

The 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade at Fort Bragg in North Carolina has a new leader.

The Fayetteville Observer reports Col. Jon P. Beale became commander of the Sustainment Brigade in a ceremony Tuesday at Fort Bragg.

Outgoing commander Col. Gavin J. Gardner said in the ceremony that the brigade's soldiers have jobs that range from postal operations and human resources to fuelers, water purification experts and parachute riggers.

Gardner said Beale was most recently assigned as support operations officer for the 1st Theater Sustain Command, also at Fort Bragg. Beal has been deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan several times during his Army career, and has served in a variety of roles with Fort Bragg units.

Gardner is set to deploy in the coming weeks to Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan.

