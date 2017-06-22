FEMA extends deadline on plans for schools closed by floods

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has pushed back the deadline for agreement on a plan to rebuild and possibly consolidate schools in a West Virginia county that were closed after flooding.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports FEMA moved the deadline from Sunday to late December, giving Nicholas County school board members additional time to possibly explore and a approve a new plan after the state education board voted last week to deny their proposal to consolidate five schools onto one campus near Summersville.
Nicholas County's Richwood Middle, Richwood High and Summersville Middle schools were closed after massive flooding in June 2016.
Nicholas County school board attorney Rebecca Tinder says she expects a lawsuit to be filed this week after board members voted to sue for reversal of the state board's denial.
