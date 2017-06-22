National Politics

June 22, 2017 10:45 PM

Hearing scheduled in South Carolina corruption case

By JEFFREY COLLINS Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C.

A judge handling the Statehouse corruption case that has led to charges against four Republican lawmakers is holding a hearing.

Circuit Judge Knox McMahon did not say why he was presiding over the hearing Friday morning.

In the last public hearing on the case a month ago, McMahon hear arguments from lawyers for Rep. Richard Quinn Jr. asking the judge to remove prosecutor David Pascoe from the case.

Quinn's lawyers say Pascoe saw documents he was not supposed to see taken in a raid on a business owned by Quinn and his father,

Pascoe vigorously denied that, saying investigators set up a system to put any documents from or to lawyers into an envelope without reading closely.

Quinn is charged with two counts of misconduct in office.

