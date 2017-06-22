National Politics

June 22, 2017 8:55 AM

Future of new ranked-choice voting system remains unclear

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

The future of Maine's statewide voting system approved by voters last fall remains unclear as lawmakers debate.

The state Supreme Judicial Court this year issued a nonbinding decision that the method is unconstitutional when it comes to elections for governor and state lawmakers.

The law, as it stands, would allow residents to rank their ballot choices from first to last.

The House gave initial approval Thursday to Democratic Sen. Cathy Breen's bill for a constitutional amendment allowing ranked-choice voting. The Senate passed the bill Wednesday after a 17-17 vote stymied an effort to kill Breen's bill.

The next steps include two-thirds support in both chambers and voter approval.

The Senate on Wednesday tabled Republican Sen. Garrett Mason's bill to repeal the ranked-choice voting law.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage supports repeal.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Meet Ripon's athletic legends at Smit Museum 2:10

Meet Ripon's athletic legends at Smit Museum
All-Stars practice in 103-degree heat 0:40

All-Stars practice in 103-degree heat

View More Video