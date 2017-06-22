De Blasio: Lawmakers must return to cut deal on NYC schools

Mayor Bill de Blasio is demanding that state lawmakers return to Albany to extend his control over New York City schools before it expires June 30.
The Democrat said on WNYC radio Thursday that there's still time for lawmakers to resolve a stalemate over the policy, first enacted in 2002.
Senate Republicans wanted to tie an extension to the authorization of more charter schools in the city. The Legislature's 2017 session ended Wednesday night after Assembly Democrats balked.
Republican Senate Leader John Flanagan says the Senate will return to Albany if necessary but Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said he has no intention of calling the Assembly back.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo could order the Legislature back into session. His office declined to comment Thursday when asked about the governor's plans.
Comments