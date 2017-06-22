National Politics

June 22, 2017 3:58 AM

Off-duty South Carolina sheriff's deputy killed in wreck

The Associated Press
WARRENVILLE, S.C.

An off-duty sheriff's deputy has died in a motorcycle wreck in South Carolina.

Aiken County Sheriff's Capt. Nick Gallam said an off-duty officer was reported missing Wednesday afternoon. Gallam said deputies and first-responders searched the Warrenville area to try to find the officer.

The officer was found in some woods near an intersection shortly before 9:30 p.m. Investigators says it appears the officer was involved in a motorcycle accident.

The deputy's name has not been released while relatives are notified.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Meet Ripon's athletic legends at Smit Museum 2:10

Meet Ripon's athletic legends at Smit Museum
All-Stars practice in 103-degree heat 0:40

All-Stars practice in 103-degree heat

View More Video