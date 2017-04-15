National Politics

April 15, 2017 9:08 AM

Cairo residents vow to fundraise amid public housing crisis

The Associated Press
CAIRO, Ill.

Residents of a southern Illinois community where about 400 people could be displaced by a public housing crisis are starting a fundraising campaign.

The problems stem from two public housing developments in Cairo that have been plagued with problems. About 185 families have to move, but there's a shortage of affordable housing.

Shawn Tarver and his brothers have assembled a citizens group concerned about the housing problem. The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reports (http://bit.ly/2oho8y7) he announced a fundraising campaign this week that'll attempt to raise enough capital to construct new units or matching funds to draw a partnering developer.

Federal officials took over the local housing authority last year, citing mismanagement and discriminatory practices by local managers. Several lawsuits have been filed.

Officials say they'll start moving people next month.

