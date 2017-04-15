National Politics

April 15, 2017 7:47 AM

Reprieve ordered for 'jailbird' nesting on Ohio sheriff car

The Associated Press
HAMILTON, Ohio

An Ohio sheriff has issued an order protecting a trespassing jailbird.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones has told deputies not to use a sheriff's office car that a dove chose as the perfect location to build a nest.

Deputies in the southwestern Ohio county noticed the nest last week and then saw the bird had laid two eggs.

The nest is in the space between the windshield and trunk that holds lowered windshield wipers.

Sheriff's office personnel have dubbed the dove 'jailbird.'

That led Jones to quip: "I always take care of my jailbirds."

