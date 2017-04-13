Coffman tells crowd he will oppose Trump at the right time

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman told an angry crowd that he'll oppose Donald Trump at the right time but won't do it every day.
Coffman held his first town hall of the year Wednesday night. It was packed with anti-Trump constituents who booed the congressman. Coffman had pledged to stand up to Trump during his re-election campaign last year in a district won by Democrat Hillary Clinton.
Coffman said the president and members of Congress should be forced by law to release their tax returns. But he insisted he could not force Trump to do that retroactively.
He grew visibly frustrated at jeers from the crowd saying "Those of you on the extreme left will never be satisfied until Trump" leaves office.
Comments