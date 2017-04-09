National Politics

April 09, 2017 3:06 PM

2 arrested after man badly beaten and sexually assaulted

The Associated Press
LYNN, Mass.

Two men have been arrested after police say they raped and critically injured another man in Lynn.

Police say 50-year-old Darrin Stephens and 31-year-old John Michelin, both of Lynn, assaulted the man with a baseball bat in an apartment early Sunday morning.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2nY9OLJ) they'll face charges including aggravated rape and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at their arraignment Monday in Lynn District Court. It couldn't be immediately determined if the two had lawyers.

Police say the victim, who hasn't been identified, is expected to undergo surgery Sunday at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

They say it's unclear if the men knew each other. The Globe reports the men were all in the apartment when police arrived around midnight. The incident remains under investigation.

