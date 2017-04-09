National Politics

April 09, 2017 8:53 AM

Shea-Porter seeks to restore education benefits for veterans

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

Veterans who lost their GI Bill benefits due to the closure of for-profit colleges would get help under a bill co-sponsored by Democratic U.S. Rep. Carol Shea-Porter.

The Post-9/11 GI Bill provides help to veterans to pursue education and successfully transition to civilian life. After a number of for-profit colleges closed last year, the Department of Education began discharging student loan debt for the affected students, but does not have the authority to restore GI Bill benefits for veterans.

Shea-Porter says too many veterans have been left without the opportunity to finish their degrees because the for-profit colleges they attended — including Daniel Webster College in Nashua — went out of business.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Sights & Sounds of Love Modesto 2017 1:54

Sights & Sounds of Love Modesto 2017
Urban Outlaw- A New Boutique in Turlock 1:13

Urban Outlaw- A New Boutique in Turlock

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos