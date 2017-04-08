Authorities release name of man fatally shot by Newark cops

Authorities have released the name of a Newark man who was shot and killed this week by city police when he allegedly fired a shotgun at them.
Essex County prosecutors say 37-year-old Kenneth Francis was shot Thursday night after officers responded to a report of a man with a shotgun at a building. They saw Francis entering a home with the weapon, and he allegedly raised the weapon and pointed it at the officers.
After Francis failed to follow the officers' directives to drop the weapon, both officers and Francis opened fire. The officers were not injured, but Francis died shortly after he was taken to a hospital.
The shooting remains under review by the prosecutor's office, which is standard procedure following police-involved shootings.
