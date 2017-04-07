19-year-old killed in northern Indiana police shooting

Authorities have identified the person killed in a northern Indiana police-action shooting as a 19-year-old man who lived in a nearby town.
Indiana State Police said Friday that Michael Alcaraz of Bristol died in Wednesday morning's confrontation in Goshen.
Police say Alcaraz attempted multiple carjackings before leading officers on a chase that ended in a bar's parking lot, where he brandished a shotgun and was shot by a Goshen officer.
Police say a 68-year-old man sitting in a nearby van suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder and was hospitalized in stable condition. Investigators haven't yet said who fired the shot that hit him.
State police Sgt. Trent Smith says the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. No officers were injured.
