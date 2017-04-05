As Heitkamp supports Gorsuch, many Democrats at home shrug

0:54 Homicide in southwest Modesto Pause

3:31 Human Trafficking Survivor Pursues Her Dreams

3:02 How to declutter your life

1:12 Body found behind bushes on Claus Road

2:29 Sacramento's most wanted: This week's fugitives tend toward violence

3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa

3:47 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Football, baseball, track and swimming

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:29 2017 Modesto Nuts Media Day