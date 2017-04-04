Wyoming lawmakers, educators discuss future school funding

Wyoming lawmakers and educators are preparing to replace the state's education funding model, which is currently facing a $400 million annual shortfall in the next years.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2nAfLxD) the groups met on Monday to start the funding model examination process also known as recalibration. The process is meant to determine what is considered an adequate education and the cost to deliver that schooling.
The process occurs every five years and was scheduled for 2020, but was moved up after Wyoming lawmakers approved an education spending plan in March that cuts $34.5 million from K-12 education. Lawmakers opposed increasing taxes to raise new money for schools.
Campbell County School District is preparing a lawsuit against the state amid the funding cuts.
