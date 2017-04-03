$500K to rehab fading rental units in Maine's capital city

A multi-family housing rehabilitation program plans to use $500,000 in Community Development Block Grant money to address deteriorating rentals in Maine's capital city.
Augusta Housing Authority says grants will be made available to private landlords. To qualify, the apartments must be located in Augusta and have two to seven rental units.
More than half of tenants must also have household incomes that don't exceed 80 percent of the area median income.
The housing authority says Augusta has experienced an "epidemic of lost rental units" since 2013. City records show that nearly 500 units of rental housing have been lost or are at risk of being lost due to fire or life-safety code violations.
A public meeting about the grant program is scheduled for April 5.
