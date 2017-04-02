National Politics

April 2, 2017 10:28 AM

Separate overnight NYC shootings leave man, woman dead

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

The New York Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that left a man and a woman dead.

A 26-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest late Saturday night on Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have identified him as Luis Gonzalez, of Brooklyn.

On Sunday at about 2:30 a.m., police responding to a 911 call found a woman in front of a Bronx building with a gunshot wound to her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and no identification has been released pending family notification.

No arrests have been made in either case.

