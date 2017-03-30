Lawmakers remain at odds on details of campus gun bill

With only hours remaining in the legislative session, Georgia lawmakers still hadn't come to agreement late Thursday night surrounding the details of a bill allowing people with a state-issued permit to carry a concealed handgun on campus.
Gov. Nathan Deal, a Republican, vetoed a similar proposal last year. He cited legal precedent, specifically a U.S. Supreme Court opinion by the late Justice Antonin Scalia, which described schools as "sensitive places" under the Second Amendment.
Republican lawmakers still hope to negotiate a version that Deal will sign. An appointed committee continued to work late Thursday to hash out the differences. Lawmakers used to consider midnight a hard deadline for ending the session, but in recent years they've continued passing bills past that hour.
Both chambers agree that student housing, athletic facilities and preschools should be exempt.
But the House objected to the Senate's added exemption for buildings at some technical colleges where high school students take courses.
Private colleges and universities would be able to create their own rules for guns on campuses, but public institutions would be required to allow as much freedom to carry a gun as the law provides.
The University System of Georgia has opposed the bill. System Chancellor Steve Wrigley told lawmakers during hearings that allowing concealed handguns won't make campuses safer and asked them to keep the state's prohibition intact.
Georgia is one of 17 states that ban firearms on college campuses. The state requires gun license applicants be at least 21 and pass a background check.
Proponents for the law say that it is an issue of Second Amendment rights. The top Republican in the Senate, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, said that the invisible line of a campus should not get in the way of citizens fulfilling their constitutional rights to protect themselves.
Critics argue that allowing guns on campus would create an unsafe environment for learning and critical thinking. Many point to studies that signal a potential increase in killings and suicide due to the additional presence of guns.
