Senate confirms Kentucky judge for sentencing commission

The Senate has voted to confirm an eastern Kentucky judge for a seat on the U.S. Sentencing Commission.
According to a news release from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the Senate voted 98-0 to confirm U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves on Tuesday.
The commission, formed in 1984, analyzes information on federal sentencing practices and sets guidelines for the judicial branch.
Reeves has a law degree from Northern Kentucky University. Former President George W. Bush appointed him as a federal district judge in 2001 after McConnell recommended him.
Reeves' appointment means the sentencing commission will now have a quorum. McConnell said Reeves will be a "significant asset" to the commission.
