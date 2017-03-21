Baltimore council passes $15 minimum wage bill

The Baltimore City Council has voted to raise the city's minimum wage to $15 an hour.
Media outlets report that the council voted 11-3 to approve the measure on Monday.
The vote sends the bill to Mayor Catherine Pugh, who hasn't said whether she will sign it. Spokesman Anthony McCarthy says she'll make a decision "within the next few days."
Twelve votes would be needed to override a mayoral veto. Councilman Brandon Scott, a supporter of the legislation, was traveling overseas.
Maryland's current minimum wage is $8.75. The bill would raise the minimum wage in the city gradually to reach $15 an hour by 2022, although businesses with fewer than 50 employees would have until 2026 to phase in the increase. The increase wouldn't apply to employees younger than 21.
