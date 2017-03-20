Arkansas House votes to keep primary in March

The Arkansas House has voted to permanently move the state's primary from May to March, but the idea faces an uphill battle in the Senate where the move has already been rejected.
The bill approved by the House by a 73-10 vote would move the state's primary to the first Tuesday in March. Lawmakers voted to temporarily move the state's primary last year to that date as part of an effort among southeastern state to create a regional nominating contest for the presidential election.
Supporters of the move have said it helped raise Arkansas' profile and should become permanent. However, a similar proposal failed in the Senate earlier this year after opponents said it would effectively lead to non-stop political campaigns in the state.
