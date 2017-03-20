Off-duty NY cop slams into police vehicle, charged with DWI

Authorities say a police officer for an upstate New York city has been charged with driving while intoxicated after he slammed into a vehicle belonging to another law enforcement agency while off duty.
The Albany Times Union reports (http://bit.ly/2nCWNdY ) the town of Colonie (kah-luh-NEE') Police Department says Monday that 26-year-old Kevin McKenna, of Colonie, was driving his pickup truck when he crashed into a marked police van at an intersection around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police say the officer driving the van was backing up another Colonie officer during a traffic stop on Route 7. Neither officer was injured.
McKenna was charged with DWI.
McKenna has been working for the police department in nearby Troy since 2015. Troy police say he has been relieved of his duties pending an investigation into the accident.
