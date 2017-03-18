Md. city removing statue of justice who affirmed slavery

1:07 Massage parlor sting yields arrests in Modesto Pause

1:00 Beyer robot defends in winning alliance

1:28 Home searched in homicide investigation

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:03 Surveillance Video: Oakdale smoke shop is burglarized

0:45 Wrist Society profile

1:59 Old church building in Oakdale on the move, awaits conversion

1:35 Miami plastic surgeon discusses his work

3:17 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Transition from winter to spring sports