AG: Email scammers use name of New Mexico's top judge

If you get an email asking for money from the chief justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court, it's a scam.
The New Mexico Attorney General's Office warned Friday about a new email seeking to extort money, suggesting that recipients need to appear in court or face arrest if they don't pay $750.
The poorly worded email includes Justice Charles Daniels' name and photograph but incorrectly lists his title as court clerk.
Authorities say there have been plenty of email scams in recent years that have impersonated local police, sheriffs and even state Attorney General Hector Balderas, but this appears to be the first in which a state Supreme Court justice's name has been tapped.
Balderas' office and the high court are warning people not to respond to the email.
