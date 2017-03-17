Rhode Island goes to top court in battle with DMV contractor

Rhode Island's battle with the developers of the long-delayed Division of Motor Vehicles computer system has gone all the way to the state's highest court.
The Providence Journal (http://bit.ly/2nzGawt ) reports that Gov. Gina Raimondo's administration has asked the Supreme Court to stay a lower court decision to quash a restraining order against the Hewlett-Packard subsidiary working at the DMV.
The state argues Rhode Islanders would suffer irreparable harm if the DMV contractor is allowed to walk off the project and cause further delays to the new system's launch, scheduled for early July.
For example, Rhode Island driver's licenses may not meet federal identification requirements to board airplanes.
The state sued Hewlett-Packard when the contractor threatened to stop work unless $12 million was added to its contract to compensate for project delays.
Comments