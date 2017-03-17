New Mexico's GOP congressman to hold Las Cruces town hall

New Mexico's only Republican in its congressional delegation has scheduled an in-person town hall meeting in the Democratic stronghold of Las Cruces.
Congressman Steve Pearce announced this week that he would hold a town hall on Saturday in the largest city in his district amid angry scenes nationally.
The Hobbs Republican recently held town hall meetings in Hobbs and Ruidoso.
Republicans who want to repeal Obamacare are facing angry pushback at constituent gatherings from Utah to Michigan to Tennessee and elsewhere, even in solidly Republican districts.
Pearce's Las Cruces town hall comes after the Trump Administration introduced a budget that increases military spending but eliminates funding for the Public Broadcasting Corporation and the National Endowment for the Arts.
