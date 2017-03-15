National Politics

Murder case of ex-Tucson Fire captain now in hands of a jury

The Associated Press
TUCSON, Ariz.

The second murder trial of a former Tucson Fire Department captain accused of killing his ex-wife and two others now is in the hands of a Pima County Superior Court jury.

Deliberations are expected to begin Thursday morning.

Jurors failed to reach a verdict last November for David Watson, who faces two counts of first-degree murder and one of second-degree murder in the separate cold-case deaths of ex-wife Linda Watson, her mother and her mother's friend.

Prosecutors say Watson killed Linda Watson during a custody battle. Her remains were found in the desert in 2003, but weren't identified until 2011.

David Watson is accused of fatally shooting his former mother-in-law Marilyn Cox and her friend Renee Farnsworth in 2003 following a legal battle over visitation rights involving her granddaughter.

