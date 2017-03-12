Greeley man shot after lunging at police gets 88 years

A 27-year-old man shot twice by a Greeley police officer has been sentenced to 88 years in prison for 10 convictions that mostly stemmed from a confrontation with officers.
The Greeley Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2ngYiv7 ) that Joseph Perez was sentenced this past week by District Judge Thomas Quammen.
Perez was found guilty in January of various charges, including first-degree assault on a police office.
Eight of the 10 criminal charges Perez was found guilty of stemmed from Jan. 25, 2016, when Greeley police say he lunged at them with a knife.
Addressing the court, Joseph apologized and thanked the officers who responded that night.
