National Politics

March 12, 2017 7:11 AM

GOP lawmakers in Iowa advance conservative wish list

By LINLEY SANDERS and BARBARA RODRIGUEZ Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa

About two month into the session, Republicans have moved quickly to capitalize on their control of both legislative chambers, but plenty of work remains as they push through a conservative agenda.

Among the priority issues will be efforts to restrict abortion rights. The Senate passed a bill that would forgo federal Medicaid dollars to create a state-run family planning program that excludes abortion providers. The measure is awaiting House activity. Anti-abortion groups are also supporting a bill that would ban most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

On wages, the House approved a bill banning local governments from approving a minimum wage that exceeds the state rate of $7.25, and the measure now shifts to the Senate.

The Senate also will take up a bill that would require people to show identification at voting places and a measure making sweeping changes to Iowa's gun laws.

