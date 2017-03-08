The Latest: Judge's lawyer calls oversight complaint biased

The Latest on abuse of power and ethics violations against a judge in a small southern Nevada mining town (all times local):
6:10 p.m.
The lawyer for a longtime judge in a small southern Nevada town says a state judicial oversight panel is exceeding its authority with allegations of abuse of power and ethics violations against his client.
Attorney Al Marquis (mar-KEE') on Wednesday branded as "one-sided and biased" a Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline complaint against Goodsprings Township Justice of the Peace Dawn Haviland.
Marquis says Haviland will seek dismissal of the complaint filed March 1.
Haviland was suspended with pay in December.
She could face a range of sanctions if she's found guilty of conduct including sealing the criminal records of her daughter's then-husband, and ordering court staff to conduct illegal criminal records searches.
Marquis says every judge in the state should be worried if the commission can bring a judge up on charges for applying the law in the course of his or her official duties.
____
9:40 a.m.
A longtime judge in a small southern Nevada mining town has been hit with 11 disciplinary charges accusing her of misusing her judicial authority.
Goodsprings Township Justice of the Peace Dawn Haviland could face a range of sanctions including banishment from the bench if she's found guilty of conduct including sealing the criminal records of her daughter's then-husband, and ordering court staff to conduct illegal criminal records searches.
Haviland has been the judge in Goodsprings since 1999.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2lEnXRf) she was suspended with pay in December, and the charges were lodged March 1 by the Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline.
An attorney for Haviland didn't immediately respond Wednesday to messages from The Associated Press.
Goodsprings has about 200 residents, about 40 miles southwest of Las Vegas.
Comments