House committee approves bill targeting student press rights

A House committee has approved a proposal pushed by Republican state Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Yee expanding high school and college level journalists' protections from administrative censorship for work under their school-sponsored media.
The House Committee on Education voted to advance Senate Bill 1384 on Monday. The legislation would increase First Amendment protections for student journalists at public schools, community colleges, and universities from being censored by their school's administrations.
The state Senate unanimously passed the bill in February.
Yee said that schools' administrative censorship restrains student journalists from being able to exercise their First Amendment freedom of speech and press rights. The Senate majority leader said she thinks that students should not have to self-edit their journalism work.
Students and educators also testified at Monday's hearing.
