March 6, 2017 4:23 PM

Bill would shield landlords from liability in dog-bite cases

The Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky lawmakers have given final approval to a bill aimed at protecting landlords from liability if their tenants' dogs attack other people.

The Senate sent the measure to Gov. Matt Bevin on a 32-5 vote Monday evening. The measure cleared the House by a wide margin last month.

The bill's supporters say it stems from a 2012 Kentucky Supreme Court decision that expanded the definition of a "dog owner" to include landlords in dog attack cases. As a result, landlords can be held liable if a tenant's dog attacks someone on the landlord's property.

The bill's lead sponsor is Republican Rep. Stan Lee of Lexington.

Similar proposals died in recent legislative sessions.

